Special Secretary Health South Punjab Visits Health Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Special secretary health south Punjab visits health facilities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Special Secretary Health South Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain paid surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur and Rural Health Centers Lal Sohanra and Qaimpur in Bahawalpur district. He expressed dissatisfaction with cleanliness and service standards, directing the District Health Authority CEO to improve arrangements and submit a detailed report.

During the visit, he assessed staff attendance, medicine stock, heatwave response facilities, emergency services, biomedical equipment, and hospital infrastructure. He inquired about patient experiences and staff conduct. Notably, he was displeased with broken wheelchairs and stretchers outside Hasilpur’s emergency ward, the shutdown of air conditioning in wards, unaddressed water filter maintenance, and overall cleanliness issues.

He ordered immediate corrective actions and also opened a long-locked hospital mosque for 24-hour access.

Further, he condemned the presence of expired Ventolin solution at Lal Sohanra RHC, demanding an explanation from authorities. With rising temperatures, Shehbaz Hussain emphasized activating heatwave response counters and ensuring rapid emergency medical care. He warned against resource wastage, stressing optimal use of manpower and equipment to deliver healthcare effectively at the community level, with a focus on preventing negligence and ensuring continuous service.

