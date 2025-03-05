Special Secretary Higher Education Visits Matric Exam Centres
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Special Secretary for Higher Education South Punjab Sarfaraz Ahmed conducted a surprise visit to various examination centers in Multan to inspect the examination process, monitoring system and available facilities.
Accompanied by Deputy Secretary Salman Aslam, DPI Colleges Dr. Fareed Sharif and Director Colleges Multan, Tahir Sultan, he thoroughly examined the cleanliness of examination halls, the facilities provided to students and the measures taken to ensure fair and transparent exams. Interacting with students present at the centers, he inquired about their experiences and the facilities available. Most students expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, stating that the examination process was being conducted in a fair and peaceful environment.
The special secretary directed the examination staff to strictly adhere to rules and regulations, emphasizing the need to eliminate any chances of malpractice or cheating.
He reaffirmed that ensuring transparency in examinations remains a top priority and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.
Students and their parents welcomed the visit, appreciating the authorities’ efforts to maintain integrity in the examination system. They expressed hope that such surprise inspections would continue in the future to further improve the examination process.
The secretary also hinted at conducting more surprise visits to monitor the examination process closely and prevent any irregularities. He reiterated that the government was taking all necessary measures to enhance the quality of education and maintain high standards in academic assessments.
