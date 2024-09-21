Open Menu

Special Secretary Housing Directs RDA To Intensify Activities Against Dengue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Special Secretary of Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering, Punjab, Tayyab Fareed here on Saturday directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) authorities to intensify ongoing activities against dengue.

The Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza gave a detailed briefing to the Special Secretary regarding the plans and initiatives of RDA.

She also gave briefing on RDA projects including Rawalpindi Ring Road, Nulla Lai Expressway, Rehabilitation of Metro Bus Corridor, Renovation of Joint Check Post near Koral Chowk and other projects.

Tayyab Farid while appreciating the work of RDA directed the authorities that solid steps should be taken for development and improvement of Rawalpindi city. He also instructed the officers to complete the ongoing projects within shortest possible time frame.

On this occasion, the Secretary instructed that anti-dengue activities should be accelerated and strict action should be taken against those violating anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Punjab government. Special surveillance of under-construction residential and commercial buildings should be conducted and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against the violators.

On this occasion, Additional Director General RDA, Awais Manzoor Tarar, DG PHA Hassan Randhawa, Chief Engineer RDA Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director Admin and Finance RDA, Asif Mehmood Janjua, Chief Planner RDA, Jamshed Aftab, Director Land Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Director Engineering Muhammad Kamran and other RDA and WASA officers were present.

