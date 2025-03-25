Open Menu

Special Secretary Inspects Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Special secretary inspects hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) In line with the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the monitoring of healthcare service delivery at medical centers has been initiated across South Punjab.

Special Secretary Health and Population department South Punjab, Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain, paid a surprise visit to Government Town Hospital Multan to assess the availability of medicines, staff attendance, and overall service quality.

Accompanied by Additional Secretary (General) Sheikh Muhammad Tahir and Director General Health Services South Punjab, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ali Mehdi, the Special Secretary thoroughly inspected doctors' and staff attendance, cleanliness, availability of essential medicines, and the functionality of medical equipment.

He also reviewed the immunization records for children and pregnant women and engaged with patients and their attendants to gather feedback on the hospital’s healthcare facilities.

During the visit, Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain issued directions to further improve cleanliness and ensure spacious seating arrangements for patients and their attendants. He emphasized that strict adherence to duty rosters for doctors and medical staff must be ensured, warning that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

"The Punjab government prioritizes the provision of top-notch healthcare facilities to the public," he stated, reaffirming that all available resources would be utilized to offer the best possible medical care to those in need.

