Special Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Reviews Flood Embankments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Special Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Ejaz Khaliq Razaqi visited the Empress Flood Embankment and Jhangi Wala Flood Embankment near Bahawalpur to assess the situation in light of recent flooding in the Sutlej River.

The visit focused on reviewing the strength and performance of the embankments, as well as arrangements for the safe passage of floodwater.

During the visit, the Special Secretary met with Irrigation Department officers and staff deployed at the sites and inspected the ongoing safety measures. He directed that the secure outflow of floodwater must be ensured at all costs, round-the-clock monitoring of the embankments should continue, and all staff must remain on full alert to handle any emergency.

Ejaz Khaliq Razaqi stressed that the protection of people’s lives and property is the foremost priority and that negligence in this regard will not be tolerated. He added that the Punjab Government is taking every possible step to deal with the flood situation, while the staff of Irrigation South Punjab is performing their duties with full dedication. He expressed confidence that any potential flood threat will be managed effectively.

