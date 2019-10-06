UrduPoint.com
Special Secretary LG&CD Visits Graveyard To Check Dengue Larva

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 06:21 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Secretary LG&CD Department Syed Waseem Raza Jafri visited graveyard to check the anti dengue larva here on Sunday.

While reviewing activities and arrangements put on place for dengue, the Secretary underlined that collective efforts are need of the hour to fight the killer virus and everyone must play role in eradication of dengue and keep their surroundings clean.

He made it clear that prevention is the best tool to control dengue. He said a full-scale fumigation drive was underway in different localities of the city, especially where dengue larva had been found. He said all efforts were being made to control dengue cases.

