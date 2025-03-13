Open Menu

Special Secretary Orders Timely Completion Of Healthcare Projects

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Special Secretary orders timely completion of healthcare projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare department South Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain has ordered for timely completion of healthcare projects, initiated under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision.

He directed officials to ensure that the benefits of these projects reach the people of South Punjab at their doorstep.

Chairing a progress review meeting via video link on new and ongoing healthcare development schemes in Dera Ghazi Khan division, the Special Secretary underscored the need for swift execution and transparency. The meeting was attended by Additional Secretaries Shahid Abbas Joiya and Sheikh Muhammad Tahir, Deputy Secretaries Sajjad Hussain and Sabir Hussain, along with other senior officials. Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Health from Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, and Layyah, as well as Medical Superintendents of district and tehsil headquarters hospitals, also participated virtually.

During the briefing, it was revealed that 37 healthcare development schemes were in progress across Dera Ghazi Khan division. These include 9 projects in Dera Ghazi Khan, 10 in Muzaffargarh, 8 in Rajanpur, and 10 in Layyah. Expressing concern over the slow utilization of allocated funds in Rajanpur, Layyah, and Muzaffargarh, Shehbaz Hussain directed the respective CEOs to accelerate project execution. He stressed that there should be no compromise on transparency and quality in the implementation of these initiatives.

The Special Secretary further directed the administrative and field officers to ensure the timely completion of projects while simultaneously acquiring necessary medical equipment and machinery. This, he said, would allow newly constructed healthcare facilities to become operational without delay, ensuring seamless delivery of quality healthcare services to the people of South Punjab.

