Special Secretary Primary, Secondary Healthcare assumes office

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Newly-appointed Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare for South Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Hussain said on Wednesday that providing timely and quality healthcare services to people was top priority, in line with vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and the special instructions of Health Secretary Nadia Saqib.

He said that to ensure excellent service delivery, all available resources and manpower would be utilised.

He made these remarks while addressing an introductory meeting with officers and staff.

He was given a briefing on various matters of the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare of South Punjab. The special secretary said that to implement the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the team must work together to provide the best public health facilities to the people of South Punjab.

Earlier, when Special Secretary Muhammad Shahbaz Hussain arrived at the office to assume charge, he was warmly welcomed by Additional Secretary Shahid Abbas Joiya and other officials.