Open Menu

Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) To Abide By LHC Verdict; Says Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) to abide by LHC verdict; says Secretary

Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) Agha Ali Abbas has said that PHED will not take over the examination centers building of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore since the case is sub-judice

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Special Secretary Punjab Higher education Department (PHED) Agha Ali Abbas has said that PHED will not take over the examination centers building of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore since the case is sub-judice.

Addressing a press conference to launch College Information System (CIS) at Lawrenece Road here on Friday, he said the work has been stopped after the directions of the honorable Lahore High Court, adding, further action will initiated in the light of the verdict of the LHC.

To a question, he said the building was constructed by the BISE Lahore as an Education Complex in 2003, adding that the PHED plans to get the building on rent from the BISE, Lahore.

Special Secretary PHED, responding to another query, said Lahore Board will arrange some other buildings for the Examination Centers if the LHC allowed PHED to go ahead with the getting the building on rent.

He further said the BISE Lahore is policy bound to earn profits from its assets, adding the PHED will pay comparative market rent to the board for the property.

He reiterated the PHED stance that no action will be started till the decision of the LHC.

Earlier, the Special Secretary HED said the CIS application is being launched for smooth functioning of the public sector colleges in Punjab, adding, it will save college teachers from hassle and make their transfers procedure easy.

He said there 825 colleges in Punjab and with the CIS, the professors may apply for transfers without visiting the PHED.

He said the application will take into account length of service, seat availability, and the other criterion to transfer a lecturer or professor.

He said different categories like the downgrade, wedlock, disabled quota will provide self-assessment to the applicant.

Related Topics

Lahore Lahore High Court Education Punjab Rent Road BISE BISE Lahore May Market From

Recent Stories

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign br ..

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign breaks Guinness World Records ti ..

14 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of s ..

Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of sugar

5 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against sm ..

Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against smuggling of sugar

5 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for savin ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for saving youth from drugs

5 minutes ago
 Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijack ..

Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijacked' buildings

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt reshuffle major administrative of ..

Balochistan govt reshuffle major administrative officers

3 minutes ago
Soldier embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrori ..

Soldier embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorists attack in Tirah

3 minutes ago
 Aneeque declares Pakistan as peaceful place for al ..

Aneeque declares Pakistan as peaceful place for all communities

3 minutes ago
 WHO Country head calls on Health Minister

WHO Country head calls on Health Minister

3 minutes ago
 FM, Kuwaiti envoy discuss ties

FM, Kuwaiti envoy discuss ties

3 minutes ago
 FM, Turkish envoy discuss bilateral ties

FM, Turkish envoy discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 Caretaker govt bound to respect law & judiciary: S ..

Caretaker govt bound to respect law & judiciary: Solangi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan