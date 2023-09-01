Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) to abide by LHC verdict; says Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Special Secretary Punjab Higher education Department (PHED) Agha Ali Abbas has said that PHED will not take over the examination centers building of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore since the case is sub-judice.

Addressing a press conference to launch College Information System (CIS) at Lawrenece Road here on Friday, he said the work has been stopped after the directions of the honorable Lahore High Court, adding, further action will initiated in the light of the verdict of the LHC.

To a question, he said the building was constructed by the BISE Lahore as an Education Complex in 2003, adding that the PHED plans to get the building on rent from the BISE, Lahore.

Special Secretary PHED, responding to another query, said Lahore Board will arrange some other buildings for the Examination Centers if the LHC allowed PHED to go ahead with the getting the building on rent.

He further said the BISE Lahore is policy bound to earn profits from its assets, adding the PHED will pay comparative market rent to the board for the property.

He reiterated the PHED stance that no action will be started till the decision of the LHC.

Earlier, the Special Secretary HED said the CIS application is being launched for smooth functioning of the public sector colleges in Punjab, adding, it will save college teachers from hassle and make their transfers procedure easy.

He said there 825 colleges in Punjab and with the CIS, the professors may apply for transfers without visiting the PHED.

He said the application will take into account length of service, seat availability, and the other criterion to transfer a lecturer or professor.

He said different categories like the downgrade, wedlock, disabled quota will provide self-assessment to the applicant.