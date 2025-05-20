Open Menu

Special Secretary Reviews Progress On Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Special secretary reviews progress on development projects

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Special Secretary Housing, Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan, to review the progress of annual development projects (ADPs) for the year 2024-25 under the Housing, Urban Development, and Public Health Engineering Department.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Rubina Kousar, Deputy Secretary Zahid Iqbal, and Directors General of relevant departments.

During the session, the special secretary was briefed on 94 ongoing development schemes at a cost exceeding Rs 14.

45 billion. It was reported that 72 percent of allocated funds have already been utilized and over 80 percent of the projects have been completed.

Addressing the meeting, Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan emphasized the timely and quality completion of all schemes. He directed that all ongoing projects must be completed between May 30 and June 4. He also stressed that no compromise on quality would be tolerated, and all construction materials must undergo laboratory test.

