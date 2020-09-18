Special Secretary to Chief Minister KP inspects ongoing developmental work

Special Secretary of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Khaliq along with Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam Friday reviewed progress of work on various ongoing developmental projects presently continued in the district

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Secretary of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Khaliq along with Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam Friday reviewed progress of work on various ongoing developmental projects presently continued in the district.

In this connection, an important meeting was held in the committee room of Deputy Commissioner Swat with CM aide Muhammad Khaliq in the Chair. DC along with provincial and district heads of various departments participated in the meeting.

The pace of work was reviewed and progress on each scheme was discussed in detail. The meeting was informed that the installation of a large pipeline related to Sui Gas has been completed and gas pressure will be much improved in the coming winter.

There will be no problem and wherever there is access to gas throughout the district, people will continue to get gas with the much improved pressure.

DC presented the progress report to the meeting.

He informed the meeting that the implementation of all development projects has been fully monitored and every effort has been made to ensure high quality. He asked the officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority to demolish illegal buildings as soon as possible so that the real boundaries of roads are clear and traffic problems will be resolved.

The meeting called for timely completion of other major projects including District Jail Swat, Kanjo flyover. It was clarified that no compromise would be made on the quality of work and timely completion of development projects in Swat district.