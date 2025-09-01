Special Secretary Visits Sadhnai Headworks
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Special Secretary Irrigation South Punjab, Ijaz Khaliq Razaqi, visited Sadhnai Headworks to assess preparations in light of the potential flood situation. During the visit, he inspected the department’s operational readiness, briefing protocols, and the availability of flood-fighting materials. He directed staff to remain fully alert and emphasized the importance of maintaining a constant presence at headquarters.
Later, the Special Secretary visited Trimmu Headworks, where he expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Chief Engineer Multan Zone, Superintending Engineer Haveli Canal Circle, Executive Engineer Trimmu, and the engineering and field staff.
He conducted a detailed review of the regulation system and flood preparedness measures in place at the site.
He also inspected the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) office to monitor upstream and downstream water discharge levels. Issuing special instructions in anticipation of a possible high flood, he underscored the need for proactive and coordinated efforts to effectively manage any emergency.
Ijaz Khaliq Razaqi reaffirmed that the Irrigation Department South Punjab is on high alert at all levels, and all necessary measures are being taken to protect lives and property.
