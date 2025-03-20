Open Menu

Special Secretary Visits Various Hospitals In Lodhran

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Special Secretary visits various hospitals in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Primary & Secondary Healthcare department South Punjab, Special Secretary Muhammad

Shehbaz here on Thursday visited various hospitals to assess the healthcare services and

facilities.

He was accompanied by Additional Secretary Sheikh Muhammad Tahir, Director General Health

South Punjab Dr Syed Ali Mehdi, and Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Lodhran

Dr Faisal Waheed.

During his visit, the Special Secretary inspected the District Headquarters Hospital Lodhran,

Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic (Chak No. 1-4 MPR), and the Rural Health Center Makhdoom Aali.

He closely monitored the Out-patient Department (OPD), emergency services, and patient

registration processes at the DHQ hospital.

He checked facilities in various wards, including gynecology, pediatrics, nephrology, orthopedics,

and others. He also reviewed the stock of medicines at the main and emergency pharmacies

and ensured the seamless distribution of medicines to patients.

The Special Secretary also interacted with dialysis patients to assess their level of satisfaction

with the provided facilities. Patients and their attendants expressed satisfaction with the availability

of timely medical services and thanked Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for ensuring

uninterrupted healthcare facilities.

The Special Secretary expressed displeasure over the unclean bed sheets in the children's

ward and directed hospital administration to improve hygiene standards, particularly in the

pediatrics ward washrooms.

At the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic in Chak No 1-4 MPR, he noticed the dilapidated condition

of the boundary wall and directed the CEO District health authority to take immediate action.

He also directed for a grassy lawn and increase in tree plantation at the clinic to enhance

the environment.

The Special Secretary also inspected the ongoing renovation work at the rural health centre

Makhdoom Aali and stressed that there should be no compromise on construction quality.

He emphasized that Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics had significantly improved healthcare

accessibility for people in remote areas. Under the leadership of Secretary Health Punjab

Nadia Saqib, he vowed to ensure the provision of best medical services across the province.

He further directed that all available resources and workforce be utilized to enhance service

delivery.

"No complaints regarding healthcare services will be tolerated. Doctors and paramedical

staff must treat patients with compassion and professionalism," he added.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid ..

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains

3 hours ago
 Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlight ..

Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values

3 hours ago
 PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

4 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-To ..

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum

13 hours ago
 EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for T ..

EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

14 hours ago
 Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

14 hours ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

14 hours ago
 Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan