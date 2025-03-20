Special Secretary Visits Various Hospitals In Lodhran
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Primary & Secondary Healthcare department South Punjab, Special Secretary Muhammad
Shehbaz here on Thursday visited various hospitals to assess the healthcare services and
facilities.
He was accompanied by Additional Secretary Sheikh Muhammad Tahir, Director General Health
South Punjab Dr Syed Ali Mehdi, and Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Lodhran
Dr Faisal Waheed.
During his visit, the Special Secretary inspected the District Headquarters Hospital Lodhran,
Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic (Chak No. 1-4 MPR), and the Rural Health Center Makhdoom Aali.
He closely monitored the Out-patient Department (OPD), emergency services, and patient
registration processes at the DHQ hospital.
He checked facilities in various wards, including gynecology, pediatrics, nephrology, orthopedics,
and others. He also reviewed the stock of medicines at the main and emergency pharmacies
and ensured the seamless distribution of medicines to patients.
The Special Secretary also interacted with dialysis patients to assess their level of satisfaction
with the provided facilities. Patients and their attendants expressed satisfaction with the availability
of timely medical services and thanked Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for ensuring
uninterrupted healthcare facilities.
The Special Secretary expressed displeasure over the unclean bed sheets in the children's
ward and directed hospital administration to improve hygiene standards, particularly in the
pediatrics ward washrooms.
At the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic in Chak No 1-4 MPR, he noticed the dilapidated condition
of the boundary wall and directed the CEO District health authority to take immediate action.
He also directed for a grassy lawn and increase in tree plantation at the clinic to enhance
the environment.
The Special Secretary also inspected the ongoing renovation work at the rural health centre
Makhdoom Aali and stressed that there should be no compromise on construction quality.
He emphasized that Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics had significantly improved healthcare
accessibility for people in remote areas. Under the leadership of Secretary Health Punjab
Nadia Saqib, he vowed to ensure the provision of best medical services across the province.
He further directed that all available resources and workforce be utilized to enhance service
delivery.
"No complaints regarding healthcare services will be tolerated. Doctors and paramedical
staff must treat patients with compassion and professionalism," he added.
