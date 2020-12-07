Special security arrangements during proceedings of review petitions in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday issued directives for special security arrangements and precautionary measures in the wake of second wave of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and keeping in view the limited seating capacity in the court room no 3 the entry in court room on Tuesday would be regulated through special passes.

According to the press release, advocates and journalists who regularly come for Supreme Court proceedings would be exempted from passes in the premises of Supreme Court on Tuesday (December 08).

A six-member larger bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed would hear the different review petitions filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Mrs Sarina Isa and different bar associations of the country.