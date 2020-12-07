UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Security Arrangements During Proceedings Of Review Petitions In Justice Qazi Faez Isa Case

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Special security arrangements during proceedings of review petitions in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday issued directives for special security arrangements and precautionary measures in the wake of second wave of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and keeping in view the limited seating capacity in the court room no 3 the entry in court room on Tuesday would be regulated through special passes.

According to the press release, advocates and journalists who regularly come for Supreme Court proceedings would be exempted from passes in the premises of Supreme Court on Tuesday (December 08).

A six-member larger bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed would hear the different review petitions filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Mrs Sarina Isa and different bar associations of the country.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Sajjad Ali December From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

5 minutes ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

28 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

31 minutes ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

33 minutes ago

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.