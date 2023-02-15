UrduPoint.com

Special Security Arrangements For PSL Made

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Special security arrangements for PSL made

On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, special arrangements for the PSL security have been made and live monitoring of the matches being played in Multan is being made by the Safe City Authority in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, special arrangements for the PSL security have been made and live monitoring of the matches being played in Multan is being made by the Safe City Authority in Lahore.

The Caretaker CM directed to make surveillance of Multan and Rawalpindi matches through Safe City Authority in Lahore.

All the cameras of Multan and Rawalpindi have been linked with the Safe City Authority in Lahore through the latest network and central monitoring of PSL security is being done.

The monitoring of PSL routes of the three districts is being done on the digital wall of Safe City Authority Lahore. Surveillance and monitoring is being done through digital cameras regarding routes of players and spectators along with all areas surrounding the hotel and the stadium.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Super League Hotel Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Military Accuses Russia of Using Balloon ..

Ukrainian Military Accuses Russia of Using Balloons to Exhaust, Distract Air Def ..

2 minutes ago
 First international conference on women entreprene ..

First international conference on women entrepreneurship kicks off at Sindh Univ ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Cultural Day to be celebrated on March 14: ..

Punjab Cultural Day to be celebrated on March 14: Caretaker Provincial Minister ..

2 minutes ago
 US Should Seek Non-Western Diplomatic Initiative o ..

US Should Seek Non-Western Diplomatic Initiative on Ukraine - EX-NSC Russia Dire ..

2 minutes ago
 Career Counseling seminar held at Shaheed Benazir ..

Career Counseling seminar held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

1 second ago
 Nankana Sahib lynching: ATC sends 28 suspects to j ..

Nankana Sahib lynching: ATC sends 28 suspects to jail for identification parade

2 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.