Special Security Arrangements On Baba Guru Nanak's Birth Anniversary

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:41 PM

Special security arrangements on Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways police will make strict security arrangements in special trains and at railway stations for Sikh Yatrees who are expected to come to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh religion founder Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

PR police sources said here on Wednesday that a number of Sikh yatrees were coming by train from Karachi to Nankana Sahib to participate in the Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary. The Pakistan Railways will also operate special trains to facilitate the yatrees on the occasion.

On the direction of PRP IG Wajid Zia, DIG Operations Azhar Rasheed Khan issued written orders to all SPs for foolproof security arrangements for Sikh Yatrees and keep close liaison with the local district police in this regard.

All police staff have been directed to behave good with Sikh Yatrees and perform their duties with dedication.

