Special Security Plan Devised For Last 10 Days Of Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police of Tank have devised a special security plan for the last Ashra of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak to ensure a safe environment for the citizens.

As part of the plan, a special control room has also been set up to monitor the situation round the clock besides enhancing patrolling measures in the city, especially at bazaars, mosques, Imam Bargahs, major markets and other key places for the safety of people.

According to the police spokesman, 448 police personnel had been deputed at various points to ensure security besides enhancing checking, and traffic wardens and Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) were put on alert to protect the lives and property of citizens.

District Police Officer(DPO) Waqar Ahmed had tasked DSP Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah, DSP Rural Sagheer Galani and DSP Sub-Division Jandola Syed Marjan Khan to supervise security arrangements in their respective circles by ensuring patrolling regularly in the last ten days of the holy month, he added.

All Station House Officers (SHOs) would be responsible for monitoring their respective areas besides tightening checking at entry and exit points of the city.

Traffic cops had been mobilized to act timely for ensuring a smooth flow of traffic at bazaars and other public places and in that regard no negligence would be tolerated, the spokesman informed.

