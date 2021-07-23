Special security plan finalizes for transparent elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Member Election Commission Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Farhat Ali Mir Friday said that special security plan has been finalized for holding free, fair and transparent elections in Constituencies of Kashmiri refugees across Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference, the member said that Pakistan Army would remain present at polling stations for the maintenance of law and order for the voters so they can cast their votes in a peaceful environment.

He requested media to ensure strict vigilance of a voting process to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

He said that some 1.7 million male and 1.4 million female voters would use their right to vote in 12 constituencies of Kashmiri settlers.

Some 829 polling stations were declared as sensitive and 1,200 polling stations as the most sensitive.The Election Commission of Pakistan is assisting in 12 constituencies of kashmiri refugees.

In 2018, under the 13th amendment, the seats of the refugees were given constitutional protection according to which the refugees who were settled in different cities of Pakistan were allowed to cast their votes in the area of their residence.