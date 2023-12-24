Open Menu

Special Security Plan Formulated For Christmas Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2023 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) In preparation for the Christmas festivities in the city, Peshawar Police on Sunday implemented comprehensive security arrangements, unveiling a full-fledged security plan to deploy over 2000 police personnel and officers who will execute security duties.

Expert marksmen are assigned to strategic positions around all churches, while thorough security measures are in place at prominent buildings near worship sites.

Checkpoints, including bomb disposal and sniffer dog teams, will be deployed in the vicinity of all churches. To enhance security effectiveness during Christmas, responsibilities have been specifically delegated to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU), Ababeel Squad, City Patrolling, and Sniffer Dogs, along with the Lady Police.

Local police will also play a crucial role, with special responsibilities assigned to ensure surveillance via CCTV and control rooms.

CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar emphasized that the protection of all minority communities, including the Christian community, is a top priority. He highlighted the utilization of all available resources to ensure their safety.

