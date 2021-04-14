Special security, traffic plan issued for Ramadan: CCPO Abbas Ahsan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan Wednesday said that they have issued a special security and traffic plan during the Holy month of Ramadan and for this more than 3,000 police personnel including ladies police have been deployed.

Talking to media men, CCPO Abbas Ahsan said that according to the plan, more deployment of the Police for increase in Police patrolling and deputed 30 additional police mobile teams and 30 special rider squads to keep a vigilant eye in and around the city during the day time and at the time of Taraweeh prayers in the masajids.

He said, City Patrol Mobile and Rider Squads including Police Station Mobile will also patrol and ensure security at the sensitive mosques has been beefed up. He disclosed that more than a thousand policemen are deployed at sensitive mosques during Taraweeh prayers and other acts of worship.

He informed that plainclothes police deployed in grain markets, grocery and rush markets and it would also be ensured that the people should follow the corona SOPs otherwise legal action would be taken against the violators in these places.

The deployment of police personnel in the bazaars is aimed at ensuring the safety of traders and buyers besides maintaining due security, he said. He said Bomb Disposal Units and sniffer dog units have also been deployed in sensitive areas, mosques and bazaars.

The process of checking the entrances and exits of the city is more stringent and people entering the city are being monitored on regular basis with no lenience from the Police personnel would be tolerated as far as security to the people, traders and worshipers are concerned, CCPO Abbas Ahsan said.

Police officers have also been instructed to ensure the use of masks, including the implementation of Corona SOPs. A security plan has also been drawn up to control traffic problems in the city besides guidance to the people in case of traffic jams at different points.

He said the traffic wardens, more than a thousand traffic police personnel would be on duty to ensure smooth flow of traffic. In the last decade of Ramadan, ladies police will be deployed in women's bazaars and this time ladies police have been deployed, CCPO Abbas Ahsan said.