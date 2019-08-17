Special Security Unit (SSU) Commando Khan Saeed Afridi wins silver medal

Special Security Unit (SSU) Commando Khan Saeed Afridi won silver medal in martial arts category in World Police Games, Chengdu,China by defeating Cambodian and Philippines contenders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Security Unit (SSU) Commando Khan Saeed Afridi won silver medal in martial arts category in World Police Games, Chengdu,China by defeating Cambodian and Philippines contenders.

About 11,000 athletes(policemen) from around the world took part in 65 events,said a statement issued by SSU here on Saturday.

It is first time in the history of Pakistan that any police commando representing Pakistan Police has won medal in World Police Games.

IGP Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, Addl:IGP Operations Ameer Shaikh,DIGP Maqsood Ahmed, DIG Nasir Aftab and Commandant SSU Ghulam Murtaza congratulated to Khan Saeed Afridi for winning the silver medal.