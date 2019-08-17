UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Security Unit (SSU) Commando Khan Saeed Afridi Wins Silver Medal

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 05:32 PM

Special Security Unit (SSU) Commando Khan Saeed Afridi wins silver medal

Special Security Unit (SSU) Commando Khan Saeed Afridi won silver medal in martial arts category in World Police Games, Chengdu,China by defeating Cambodian and Philippines contenders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Security Unit (SSU) Commando Khan Saeed Afridi won silver medal in martial arts category in World Police Games, Chengdu,China by defeating Cambodian and Philippines contenders.

About 11,000 athletes(policemen) from around the world took part in 65 events,said a statement issued by SSU here on Saturday.

It is first time in the history of Pakistan that any police commando representing Pakistan Police has won medal in World Police Games.

IGP Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, Addl:IGP Operations Ameer Shaikh,DIGP Maqsood Ahmed, DIG Nasir Aftab and Commandant SSU Ghulam Murtaza congratulated to Khan Saeed Afridi for winning the silver medal.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Police China Chengdu Nasir Philippines Silver Afridi From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan stresses upon creation o ..

20 seconds ago

Hong Kong Opposition Says May Seek Foreign Help Af ..

3 minutes ago

Next Anti-Government March to Take Place in Hong K ..

3 minutes ago

Four persons including a woman were gunned-down

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong Opposition Doubts Beijing Will Use Force ..

3 minutes ago

AIG directs deployment of educated policemen at mo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.