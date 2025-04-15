Open Menu

Special Secy On Healthcare Visits Civil Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Special secy on healthcare visits Civil hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Special Secretary, Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education,

Dr Tariq Rahmani visited Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, here on Tuesday.

Medical Superintendent Dr Mushtaq Bashir Akif and Principal Medical College,

Prof Dr. Waris Farooq were also present on the occasion.

The Special Secretary met patients and took feedback on the medical facilities.

During the visit, provision of medicines in the hospital, attendance of doctors,

Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell and duty rostrum in the hospital and other departments

were reviewed.

Dr Tariq Rahmani also inspected the surgical, medical emergencies and other wards

of the hospital and made it clear to the hospital administration that no negligence

would be tolerated in the treatment and care of patients.

The service delivery was being improved in government hospitals so that patients

do not have to face any problem, he added.

