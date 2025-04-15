Special Secy On Healthcare Visits Civil Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Special Secretary, Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education,
Dr Tariq Rahmani visited Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, here on Tuesday.
Medical Superintendent Dr Mushtaq Bashir Akif and Principal Medical College,
Prof Dr. Waris Farooq were also present on the occasion.
The Special Secretary met patients and took feedback on the medical facilities.
During the visit, provision of medicines in the hospital, attendance of doctors,
Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell and duty rostrum in the hospital and other departments
were reviewed.
Dr Tariq Rahmani also inspected the surgical, medical emergencies and other wards
of the hospital and made it clear to the hospital administration that no negligence
would be tolerated in the treatment and care of patients.
The service delivery was being improved in government hospitals so that patients
do not have to face any problem, he added.
Recent Stories
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
18-member NIM Islamabad delegation visits DC office6 minutes ago
-
PTA sets up dedicated stall at convention 2025 to facilitate overseas Pakistani6 minutes ago
-
Young voices shine at Speech competition held under DeraJaat-20256 minutes ago
-
492 recruited in Special Protection Force to secure Tall-Parachinar Road6 minutes ago
-
Special secy on healthcare visits Civil hospital6 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH upholds woman’s right to Jointly-Owned Properties after separation16 minutes ago
-
UK and Pakistan join hands to support safe return and reintegration of migrants26 minutes ago
-
Super Tax; the Supreme Court to continued hearing of the petitions26 minutes ago
-
KP Govt releases white paper on proposed mines, minerals bill 202526 minutes ago
-
Ringleader of dacoits’ gang killed in Dera26 minutes ago
-
PBM South Punjab provides iftar to 569,000 people under Ramadan drive36 minutes ago
-
Students get lecture on importance of vote, identity36 minutes ago