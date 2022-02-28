Special Secy reviews anti-polio campaign

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Special Secretary Saleha Saeed on Monday presided over a meeting to review anti-polio campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Special Secretary Saleha Saeed on Monday presided over a meeting to review anti-polio campaign.

According to spokesperson for P&SHD here, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lahore Dr Faisal, Additional Secretary Drugs Control Dr Sohail and Syeda Ramala were also present in the meeting.

Syeda Ramala briefed Special Secretary Saleha Saeed regarding the arrangements for anti-polio campaign that would continue from February 28 till March 4.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Secretary said the ant-polio campaign would continue from February 28 till March 4, adding that during this five-day anti-polio campaign, the department had set a target of immunization of more than 20 million children under the age of five.

She said that more than 150,000 polio workers would be on duty during this campaign, adding that all the front line workers were being trained to follow the COVID-19 SOPs.

While talking about the decline in polio cases, she said, "The fact that not a single polio case has been reported since last 14 months is an achievement and its credit goes to the efforts of Health department". All CEOs had been directed to monitor the anti-polio campaign in collaboration with district administration, she added.