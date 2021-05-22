UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Services At Gurdwaras, Temples For Palestinians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Special services at gurdwaras, temples for Palestinians

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :On the directions of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad, special services were offered at all gurdwaras and temples across the country for Palestinians and Kashmiris.

According to an ETPB spokesman, Hindu and Sikh community also organised special ceremonies to express solidarity with Palestinian and Kashmiri Muslims.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh and Hindu leader Dr Manwar Chand said that they strongly condemned Israeli and Indian atrocities and barbarianism on Palestinians and Kashmiris. They said that the United Nations and international human rights organisations should take action against Israel over its war crimes in Palestine.

Related Topics

India United Nations Israel Palestine Muslim All

Recent Stories

UAE government keen to enhance strategic partnersh ..

1 minute ago

90,294 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

16 minutes ago

Colombia president appeals to football body over C ..

43 minutes ago

8 arrested during crackdown on kite-sellers

43 minutes ago

Pakistan to provide optimum support to Gaza recons ..

43 minutes ago

NCOC urges people aged between 30-40 to get vaccin ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.