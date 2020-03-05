Special services provided to special education centers :DC Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Adil Taswar said on Thursday special services were being provided to Special Education Centers (SEC) of Sukkur as special people were the pivotal part of the society

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Adil Taswar said on Thursday special services were being provided to Special Education Centers (SEC) of Sukkur as special people were the pivotal part of the society.

While talking to a delegation of district disable association at his office DC said special services including pick and drop facility, uniform, books and the monthly stipend were provided to SEC.

Special children should be sent to the special education centers rather keeping them at homes so that they could join activities with the normal persons,he added.