Special session held to discuss current Covid-19 situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :On the direction of the Prime Minister, Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel chaired a special session at the Public Health Emergency Operation Center, National Institute of Health (NIH) on the current Covid-19 situation.

The session was attended physically and online by senior provincial officials, Federal Secretary Health and Director General Health, and representatives from the armed forces.

The session was called after reporting the first case of a new sub-variant of the Covid-19 omicron virus. The patient had mild symptoms and was isolated at home immediately while the family of the Covid-19 positive patient tested negative.

The meeting was informed that in the time of a pandemic new variants will appear.

"The situation is under control right now but we must stay vigilant," the minister said while addressing the meeting. He pledged all-out support to the provinces while appreciating the effort they were making in the Covid-19 response.

Qadir Patel said, "Federal health leadership will be shoulder to shoulder with all the efforts of the ministry." The minister emphasized the need to keep a close eye on the current Covid-19 situation and the emerging new variants of concern.

He said, "All concerned teams and officials to be on alert." He assured full support of the federal government for any help that may be needed and appreciated the efforts made in vaccination and handling of the pandemic.

Executive Director NIH Maj. General Aamer Ikram gave an overview of the covid 19 situation in the country.

"Only one case was detected recently and we are closely monitoring the spread," General Aamer Ikram said.

The NIH team presented the data and numbers and gave an overview of the current situation.

Secretary Health Amir Khawaja elaborated on the daily process of data reporting and documentation while the provincial health leadership also briefed the minister on vaccination progress and plan for the future.

Non-pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) and other measures to curb the spread of the virus were discussed and decisions will be made according to the spread of the virus.

Director-General Health, Dr. Rana Safdar emphasized to stay vigilant and keep a close eye on the virus. He urged the need for increased full vaccination and booster dose application.