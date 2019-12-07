UrduPoint.com
Special Session Of Relationship Of Japan Held At Arts Council Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 08:49 PM

A special session on the relationships of Japan with Urdu literature held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in the 12th International Urdu Conference

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) A special session on the relationships of Japan with urdu literature held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in the 12th International Urdu Conference.The discussants were Mayamany Yasir and Hero Ji Kataoka from Pakistan where Heroji Kataoka hosted the session.

Heroji Kataoka is a famous Urdu scholar who has been working on Urdu literature from the last 50 years and also translated Ghalib, Faiz, Iqbal, and Manto into the Japanese language.Nowadays, he is working on Iqbal's book Javed Nama.

He said that a lot of working is being done in the Japanese language from the Urdu Language. Soyamany Yasir told that more than 350 Urdu books have been translated into Japanse language. He said Japan is a new hub for Urdu literature and language.

