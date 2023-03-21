Special squad constituted to prevent one-wheeling during Ramzan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi constituted a special squad of 70 personnel to crack down against one-wheeling across the city during the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarrak.

While, special pickets have also been established on important highways where strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of one-wheeling without discrimination.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that the Rawalpindi Traffic Police were using all resources to maintain flow of traffic as well as to prevent one-wheeling.

The mechanics who would alter motorcycles for one-wheeling will also be nabbed, he added.

CTO said that an effective and comprehensive strategy has been evolved to deal with one-wheelers.

He also appealed to the parents to keep an eye on their children on these special days and avoid giving them a motorcycle or vehicle at a young age so that they could be safe from fatal accidents.