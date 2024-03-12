Special Squad Establish To Prevent One-wheeling
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) has constituted special squad to prevent one-wheeling during Ramzan ul Mubrrak.
More than 65 traffic officials have been deployed by forming 6 special squads to prevent one-wheeling during Ramadan, said Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan here on Tuesday.
The squad would consist of seven DSPs/circle officers, six senior traffic wardens, 17 traffic wardens and 25 traffic assistants, the CTO said, adding that the squads would operate from 4 am to 7 am and after Iftar.
Special pickets have also been set up on important highways where legal action would be taken against the perpetrators of one-wheeling without discrimination, he added.
Khan said that all available resources were being utilized to protect human lives and prevent one-wheeling.
Special monitoring cell will check the mechanics who alter the motorcycles for one-wheeling.
The effective and comprehensive action would be taken against the violators. CTO Taimoor Khan appealed to the parents to keep a special eye on their children and play their imperative role in controlling the crime. Avoid giving them a bike or vehicle at a young age so that they can be safe from fatal accidents, he concluded.
