Special Squad Establishes To Check Overloading In Rural Areas Of Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) In a new initiative to tackle overloading issues in rural areas, the City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi and the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) have formed a special squad. This effort is part of the "Safe Punjab" initiative led by the Chief Minister of Punjab.

According to CTP spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima announced that a senior traffic warden will monitor this squad, which was constituted in response to numerous complaints about overloading on rural highways.

The squad's main focus was to enforce traffic laws, check the fitness of vehicles, and verify driving licenses and route permits.

The CTO emphasized that these measures aim to prevent road accidents and enhance public safety on the roads. The squad will particularly focus on areas like Kahuta and Kallar Syedan Road, where overloading has been a significant concern.

This initiative would help to reduce the risk of future road accidents related to overloading and improve overall road safety in the region.

