Special Squad Formed To Check Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Special squad formed to check profiteering

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattu Monday said that a special price checking vehicle squad was being formed to ensure strict action against profiteers across the district.

Presiding over a meeting of price control magistrates here, the DC said that the special squad would take quick action on complaints of over-charging.

He directed price control magistrates to speed up action against profiteers in order to provide relief to masses as per the vision of provincial government.

He asked them to ensure strict monitoring of the supply chain from grain, vegetable markets to open markets.

DC said that weekly price lists would be announced after consultation with traders and other stake holders. He said that the profiteers would not be allowed to loot citizens adding that strict action would be taken against them.

