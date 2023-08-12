Special squad formed to prevent one-wheeling on 'Independence Day'

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Saturday formed a special squad to prevent one-wheeling on 'Independence Day' with the vision to avoid any mishap.

Keeping in view the consequences of one-wheeling, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Naeem Shahid formed the special squad which would continue the crackdown against the motorcyclists doing wheelie.

He said that protecting public lives was the mission of the department besides ensuring the implementation of traffic rules and interrupted traffic flow in the city.

He said, "A special traffic plan has been prepared for Independence Day as the officials would be deployed at parks, markets, inter-sections and important roads.

" He said that the traffic staff would use a lifter to remove illegal parking causing trouble in traffic flow.

The CTO urged citizens to keep a vigil on the activities of their children and not allow them to perform wheelies in order to protect their kids from disabilities and other mishaps.

He said, "Traffic police officials have been directed to ensure strict action against the motorcyclists involved in doing a wheelie."