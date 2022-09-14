Special Squad held peddler recovered 70kg hashish

The Special Squad of Narcotics Control Wing, Excise Police Station Peshawar on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics from Peshawar and recovered 70 kg of fine quality hashish while arresting one drug peddler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Special Squad of Narcotics Control Wing, Excise Police Station Peshawar on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics from Peshawar and recovered 70 kg of fine quality hashish while arresting one drug peddler.

According to spokesman of Narcotics department, Excise and Taxation Officer Zahid Iqbal Khan received a tip-off about smuggling of huge quantity of drugs through ring road here, and deployed a team comprising Incharge Special Squad Sher Muhammad Khan and SHO Excise Police Station Muhammad Riaz near Hayatabad Toll plaza.

During snap checking the team signaled a suspicious car to stop but the driver accelerated the vehicle. The special squad chased the vehicles but the smugglers opened shooting at them.

The squad fired back in self-defence and burst the tyres of the escaping vehicles while a smuggler got bullet injury in retaliatory firing.

The two smugglers sitting in the vehicle stopped the car and tried to escape from the scene but the squad arrested the injured drug peddler while his accomplice managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness.

The police started search operation in the area for arrest of the other smuggler. Meanwhile during checking of the vehicle, the squad recovered 70 kg hashish from secret cavities of the vehicle and shifted injured smuggler identified as Mohammad Saddique resident of Bara to hospital and registered case against the two smugglers.