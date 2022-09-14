UrduPoint.com

Special Squad Held Peddler Recovered 70kg Hashish

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Special Squad held peddler recovered 70kg hashish

The Special Squad of Narcotics Control Wing, Excise Police Station Peshawar on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics from Peshawar and recovered 70 kg of fine quality hashish while arresting one drug peddler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Special Squad of Narcotics Control Wing, Excise Police Station Peshawar on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics from Peshawar and recovered 70 kg of fine quality hashish while arresting one drug peddler.

According to spokesman of Narcotics department, Excise and Taxation Officer Zahid Iqbal Khan received a tip-off about smuggling of huge quantity of drugs through ring road here, and deployed a team comprising Incharge Special Squad Sher Muhammad Khan and SHO Excise Police Station Muhammad Riaz near Hayatabad Toll plaza.

During snap checking the team signaled a suspicious car to stop but the driver accelerated the vehicle. The special squad chased the vehicles but the smugglers opened shooting at them.

The squad fired back in self-defence and burst the tyres of the escaping vehicles while a smuggler got bullet injury in retaliatory firing.

The two smugglers sitting in the vehicle stopped the car and tried to escape from the scene but the squad arrested the injured drug peddler while his accomplice managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness.

The police started search operation in the area for arrest of the other smuggler. Meanwhile during checking of the vehicle, the squad recovered 70 kg hashish from secret cavities of the vehicle and shifted injured smuggler identified as Mohammad Saddique resident of Bara to hospital and registered case against the two smugglers.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Peshawar Police Police Station Drugs Driver Fine Vehicles Road Vehicle Car From

Recent Stories

Proposal to Let Zelenskyy Address UNGA by Video Ma ..

Proposal to Let Zelenskyy Address UNGA by Video May Be Put to Vote This Week - S ..

29 minutes ago
 Power supply restores from Suhbatpur Grid Station ..

Power supply restores from Suhbatpur Grid Station affected by rains, floods

29 minutes ago
 The EU's plans to cut energy bills

The EU's plans to cut energy bills

30 minutes ago
 KMC takes action against encroachments, use of pla ..

KMC takes action against encroachments, use of plastic bags

30 minutes ago
 Cut Scales-hit mango branches and burn, says mango ..

Cut Scales-hit mango branches and burn, says mango scientist

30 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 1 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 14 Sep 2022

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.