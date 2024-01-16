Special squad monitoring traffic violations by camera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The traffic police chief has deputed a special squad equipped with a modern camera on a highway to check traffic violations with a view to lessen road accident risks.

Under the supervision of DSP traffic Imtiaz Ahmad Changwani, the team accompanies inspector Maqsood Ahmad as camera specialist and others and operating on Sakhi Sarwar road.

The camera is meant to monitor traffic operations and point out vehicles moving at a high speed, overloaded or numberless. The officials identified many vehicles violating traffic rules and issued penalty tickets to them besides cancelling route permits and fitness certificates of some others.

DSP Changwani said on the occasion that road users must honour traffic laws and rules and promised to continue hi-tech monitoring by camera and penalize violators without any discrimination.

