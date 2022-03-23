UrduPoint.com

Special Squad Of PAF J-10C Jets Shows Of Skills At Military Parade

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 23, 2022 | 03:36 PM

Special Squad of PAF J-10C jets shows of skills at military parade

The Chinese planes which were recently inducted into Pakistan Air Force provide excellent performance on Pakistan Day.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2022) A special squadron of Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) J-10C fighter jets on Wednesday showed off their skills at the military parade in the Federal capital.

The Chinese planes in the first-ever fly-past showed performance on the occasion after their induction into Pakistan Air Force earlier this month.

The armed forces, as part of Pakistan Day celebrations showcased their might at the majestic military parade in Islamabad.

