Special squad set up to check encroachment in Raja Bazaar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has established a special squad to check encroachment and to maintain traffic flow in Raja Bazaar and its surroundings.

According to traffic police spokesman on Wednesday, the squad will take action against encroachment in Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar and Jamia Masjid Road.

The squad will report to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) about operation carried out against encroachment on daily basis.

Similarly, the squad will also take action against vehicles parked wrongly.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said encroachments were major cause in the smooth flow of traffic.

CTO said that traffic police was making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads.

He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment, adding that without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be controlled.