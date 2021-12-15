UrduPoint.com

Special Squad Set Up To Check Encroachment In Raja Bazaar

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:10 PM

Special squad set up to check encroachment in Raja Bazaar

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has established a special squad to check encroachment and to maintain traffic flow in Raja Bazaar and its surroundings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has established a special squad to check encroachment and to maintain traffic flow in Raja Bazaar and its surroundings.

According to traffic police spokesman on Wednesday, the squad will take action against encroachment in Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar and Jamia Masjid Road.

The squad will report to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) about operation carried out against encroachment on daily basis.

Similarly, the squad will also take action against vehicles parked wrongly.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said encroachments were major cause in the smooth flow of traffic.

CTO said that traffic police was making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads.

He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment, adding that without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be controlled.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi Market Mosque All

Recent Stories

Ali Amin slams Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Faisal Kundi ..

Ali Amin slams Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Faisal Kundi

28 seconds ago
 KMC organizes Zikr-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him)

KMC organizes Zikr-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him)

29 seconds ago
 EU health agency says time too short for 'vaccinat ..

EU health agency says time too short for 'vaccination alone' to halt Omicron

31 seconds ago
 Pakistan to provide assistance to Afghanistan in e ..

Pakistan to provide assistance to Afghanistan in education sector: President Alv ..

35 seconds ago
 Le Drian Calls for Resuming Discussions for Ukrain ..

Le Drian Calls for Resuming Discussions for Ukrainian Conflict Resolution

5 minutes ago
 Donfried Says Will Take Back Russia's Proposals on ..

Donfried Says Will Take Back Russia's Proposals on European Security to Washingt ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.