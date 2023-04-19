Special squad set up to check one wheeling during Eid days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a special campaign against the one wheelers on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said a special squad has been set up to check the illegal activity during Eid days.

He said that the traffic wardens were directed to remain vigilant about the one-wheelers so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against them.

He said that the one-wheelers were not only playing with their own lives but also a threat for other road users.

He urged the parents to play their role to curb the activity as one-wheeling, rash, and negligent driving were the main causes behind fatal accidents.

On the other hand, on- wheeling continued unchecked on various roads of the city, particularly as motor bikers, mostly teenagers continue to perform dangerous stunts and riding their motorcycles on one wheel on roads of the city.

The one-wheelers were seen performing dangerous antics on the roads near Ayub Park, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Murree Road and other areas and usually succeeded to dodge the police deployed on the roads.