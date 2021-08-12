UrduPoint.com

Special Squad To Be Deployed To Prevent One Wheeling, CTO

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai said that special squad has been deployed in the city to prevent one wheeling during Independence Day celebrations.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the chief traffic officer said that traffic police officials would be deployed at parks, markets, intersections and other important public places to prevent traffic related issues.

He said that the officials would also launch action against illegal parking on roadside and lifters have also been made available for the illegally parked vehicles.

The CTO Jalil Imran Ghalzai urged masses to cooperate with the city traffic police for controlling one wheeling and asked parents to keep vigil on their kids in order to protect them from mishaps caused by the one wheeling.

He asked citizens to inform traffic police through helpline 1915 in case of one wheeling or other traffic related issues in the city.

