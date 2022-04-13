Special squads constitute to check unauthorized number plates on vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to take action against vehicles with fancy and non-pattern number plates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to take action against vehicles with fancy and non-pattern number plates.

These squads have been constituted following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis who also ordered action against those preparing such number plates and vendors.

Police source said that ITP fined 7,915 drivers during ongoing year having non-pattern number plates on their vehicles vehicle. He said that ITP has intensified action against fancy and non-pattern number plates and special squads have been constituted to curb this practice.

The purpose this campaign is to ensure high alert security, maintain law and order situation, ensure protection to the lives as well as property of citizens and avert any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal has urged the motorists and motorcyclists to display the number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office and also keep with them their driving licenses and vehicles' documents showing possession on their Names or even authority letters.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with ITP and display authorized number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office.

SSP (Traffic) said that all four Zonal DSPs have been directed to accelerate efforts to ensure success of this campaign so that use of unauthorized number plates can be checked.

He said action against users of non-pattern number plates would continue till complete implementation on law in this regard.

/395