UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Squads Constituted To Curb One-wheeling

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 07:00 PM

Special squads constituted to curb one-wheeling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads as part of their renewed efforts to curb practices of one wheeling and underage driving, a police spokesman said here Sunday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan, these squads have been constituted for effective crackdown against one wheelers and speed merchants.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has directed to take action against one-wheelers as per law. During last 24 hours, ITP impounded 124 motorcyclist involved in one wheeling, and their bikes were taken to police stations while 1960 motorcyclists were also fined.

The SSP said strict action would be taken against one -wheelers. He appealed the parents to ensure strict vigilance of their children and do not allow them to play stunt on the roads and risk their lives.

"Such steps by the ITP have the only purpose to ensure safe road environment for the citizens of Islamabad," he said but termed the cooperation of the parents vital to stop such life-threatening stunts.

The SSP said the bikes of one-wheelers would be impounded and heavy fine tickets would be imparted to them.

He directed the staffers to make this campaign further effective and said no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Fine Road Traffic Wheeling Sunday

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 26,000 additional COV ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on dissolving SC ..

1 hour ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for day ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

5 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.