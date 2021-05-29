Special squads constituted to take action against vehicles with, non-pattern number plates

As per directions of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil Ul Rehman, special squads has been constituted to take action against vehicles with fancy and non-pattern number plates in the capital city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :As per directions of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil Ul Rehman, special squads has been constituted to take action against vehicles with fancy and non-pattern number plates in the capital city.

The action has also been ordered against those preparing such number plates and vendors, according to an official.

According to the details, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have challaned 11,620 vehicles during the on-going campaign for violating traffic rules.

The ITP has intensified action against fancy and non-pattern number plates. Senior Superintendent of Traffic Police said that the efforts of the officers and Jawans have helped significantly to reduce the number of fatal accidents. He said further similar initiatives were needed to be taken in order to ensure safety of lives of the citizen and make Islamabad an accident-free city.

Similarly, the behaviour of citizens on the road reflects the social norms of the society, he added.

The SSP said the ITP officers were well trained through seminars and have been instructed to treat citizens in polite manner with love, sincerity and humility.

He was of the view that violation of traffic rules leads to accidents. Appealing the citizens, the SSP Traffic Islamabad said that the role of the citizens was also very important to ensure smooth traffic.

Obeying traffic rules could save your life and the lives of others, never violate traffic laws and be responsible and patriot citizens, he added.