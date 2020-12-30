UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Squads Formed To Check One-wheeling On New Year Night

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 10:37 PM

Special squads formed to check one-wheeling on new year night

Traffic police have formed special quads to check one-wheeling on new year night in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Traffic police have formed special quads to check one-wheeling on new year night in the district.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Shehzada Umar Abbas Babar said here on Wednesday that special quads will consist of traffic wardens who would take prompt action against the violators without any discrimination.

The motorbikes of the one-wheelers will also be impounded besides registering cases against them, he said.

CTO said that traffic police have devised a comprehensive traffic plan for new year night so that smooth flow of vehicular traffic could be maintained.

He directed the traffic police to perform their duties actively.

The people can also contact the traffic police through helpline 1915in case of any emergency or difficulty, he concluded.

Related Topics

Police Traffic

Recent Stories

Afghan Security Adviser Meets With Norwegian Ambas ..

30 seconds ago

Doctors Without Borders Say Admitted 15 Patients A ..

32 seconds ago

Fresh Poll Shows President Zelenskyy Distrusted by ..

33 seconds ago

Pelosi Offers Condolences to Family of Late US Con ..

36 seconds ago

Russia Condemns Aden Airport Attacks, Stands for T ..

5 minutes ago

Qatari Emir Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.