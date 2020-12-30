Special squads formed to check one-wheeling on new year night

Traffic police have formed special quads to check one-wheeling on new year night in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Traffic police have formed special quads to check one-wheeling on new year night in the district.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Shehzada Umar Abbas Babar said here on Wednesday that special quads will consist of traffic wardens who would take prompt action against the violators without any discrimination.

The motorbikes of the one-wheelers will also be impounded besides registering cases against them, he said.

CTO said that traffic police have devised a comprehensive traffic plan for new year night so that smooth flow of vehicular traffic could be maintained.

He directed the traffic police to perform their duties actively.

The people can also contact the traffic police through helpline 1915in case of any emergency or difficulty, he concluded.