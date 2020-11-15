UrduPoint.com
Special Squads Formed To Control Road Accidents

Sun 15th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

Special squads formed to control road accidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has formed special squads to avert road accidents in the district. Special squads will comprise traffic inspector, patrolling officer, motor vehicle examiner and DRTA secretary.

A spokesman for the district administration said the special squads would ensure load management control onmajor highways, checking of driving license, enforcing approved loads on dumpers and sugarcane trolleys while overloaded dumpers and trailers would also be monitored.

DRTA Secretary will supervise the squads to prevent road accidents, he added.

