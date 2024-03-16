Special squads making efforts to prevent one-wheeling: CTO

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Special squads constituted by City Traffic Police (CTP) are making all-out efforts to prevent one-wheeling during Ramazan ul Mubarak, said City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan here Saturday.

He informed that more than 65 traffic officials were deployed by forming 6 special squads to prevent one-wheeling during Ramadan.

The squads would consist of seven DSPs/circle officers, six senior traffic wardens, 17 traffic wardens and 25 traffic assistants, the CTO said, adding that the squads would operate particularly from 4 am to 7 am and after Iftar to control one-wheeling on the city roads.

Special pickets were also set up for important highways where action would be taken against one-wheelers without discrimination, he added.

Taimoor Khan said that all available resources were being utilized to protect human lives and prevent one-wheeling. Special monitoring cell was also checking the mechanics who alter the motorcycles for one-wheeling, he said.

The effective and comprehensive action was being taken against the violators.

The CTO urged the parents to keep a special eye on their children and play their imperative role in controlling the illegal activity.

He said that a bike or vehicle should not be given to a youngster so that they could be safe from fatal accidents.

The CTO said that all resources were being utilized to maintain flow of traffic as well as to prevent one-wheeling.

395