Special Squads To Redress Complaints On Cleanliness

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:34 PM

Special squads to redress complaints on cleanliness

Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (R) Muhammad Usman has directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to constitute special squad on zone level in the city to redress the public complaints regarding cleanliness issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (R) Muhammad Usman has directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to constitute special squad on zone level in the city to redress the public complaints regarding cleanliness issues.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, he termed the cleanliness as his first and top priority, adding that special squad would remain in the field to address the complaints jointly with LWMC operation teams.

The Commissioner said that there must be arrangements by LWMC for deployment of human resources during off days on additional salary for the sake of ensuring cleanliness. He also directed to get cleared all secondary collection points as soon as possible. LWMC CEO Imran Sultan, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aman Qidvai and others participated in the meeting.

Later, a delegation of Lahore Press Club headed by President Arshad Ansari and Genernal Secretary Zahid Chaudhry met the Commissioner at his committee room. Commissioner told the delegation that Punjab Chief Minister had assigned him the task to address all the issue of Journalists Housing Society and he would take concrete, and everlasting steps to resolve the issues.

He said PJHF, Information department and Journalists were on same page to provide the long-lasting permanent solutions of outstanding issues. He said that there was no room to waste time and he issued direction to representative of BOR to present the options of the matter, keeping in view the rightful demands of journalists.

The Commissioner also chaired a meeting regarding development schemes of WASA, LDA and Public Health Engineering and approved the schemes of sewerage and water supply in different areas of Lahore.

He was also briefed about the installation of call center and control office in Divisional Administration Office to register public complaints besides coordination and implementation of directions on the complaints of citizens. He visited the suggested rooms for the automated system in commissioner office compound. He said Toll Free UAN number had been allotted and that control center would be inaugurated after provision of logistics and human resource very soon.

More Stories From Pakistan

