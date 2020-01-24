Special stall set up to provide wheat flour on fixed price

The district administration and Food department has set up a fixed price point at Tahseel Chhachhro to provide the citizens wheat flour on controlled rates

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration and food department has set up a fixed price point at Tahseel Chhachhro to provide the citizens wheat flour on controlled rates.

The additional Deputy Commissioner-II Tharparkar Syed Kabeer Shah told on Friday that the stall was set up on directives of Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr.

Shahzad Tahir Thaheem where wheat flour was being sold at Rs 44 per kg.

The step was taken to provide relief to the people of the area, he added.