Special Steam Safari train to promote tourism: Swati

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Thursday said that Pakistan Railways was running a special Steam Safari Train for promoting tourism across the country in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Thursday said that Pakistan Railways was running a special Steam Safari Train for promoting tourism across the country in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the participants of reception for tourist Safari Train here, the minister said that train was specially designed for steam enthusiasts who have come from various European countries including England, Germany, Spain, France and other countries like USA and Canada.

Azam Swati said the idea was conceived some six months back by Mr. Bernd and all our efforts were being undertaken to start this project.

He thanked Prime Minister Secretariat, the Ministry of Interior, the Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Ministry of Defense, and the Corps Commander 11 Corps Peshawar for materializing such a wonderful expedition.

The minister said the train would run with specially rehabilitated steam locomotives in Mughalpura Shops and both freight wagons and passenger coaches, having the special old color of Railways were attached with that train.

He said the Steam Safari Train had moved to various destinations like Rawalpindi, Golra Sharif, Attock Khurd, Nowshera, Attock City, Basal, Kanjur, and Jhallar stations and the steam enthusiasts enjoyed their journey and took photographs of the train at various locations, bridges, and tunnels.

Azam Swati said that Pakistan Railways, to facilitate the foreign tourists, had deployed a special team for maintaining those locos and rolling stock.

He said the retired steam engine drivers were hired to run those trains. The Rawalpindi and Peshawar Divisions, Workshop Division, Headquarters, and Ministry of Railways combined their efforts to run the train successfully.

"We welcome these distinguished guests and hope they had a wonderful time with Pakistan Railways," the minister added.

He also hoped such tours would also be conducted in the future and Pakistan Railways would always be there to assist and arrange such tours with full zeal and fun.

The minister said there was no issue of security in the country and protection of foreigners was the government's top priority.