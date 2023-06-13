UrduPoint.com

Special Steps Afoot To Uplift Merged Tribal Areas Of KP: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that special measures had been included in the fiscal budget 2023-24 for the uplift of merged tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Expressing his resolve to transform Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as cradle of peace, the prime minister regretted that the previous government had altogether neglected the development and progress of the province.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-N leadership from the province, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the political situation of the country was discussed. They also deliberated over the upcoming general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javaid Abbasi, PM's Adviser Engineer Amir Muqam, Senator Pir Sabir Shah, members of the National Assembly captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, Sajjad Ahmed and former MNAs Shahabuddin, Jamshaid Khan and Aurangzaib Nalotha were present.

The prime minister assured that the Federal government would ensure that the residents of KP should fully avail of its health and educational projects.

He further said that talented youth of the province would be provided with laptops and loans on affordable terms, adding the farmers would be given quality seed and timely supply of urea, besides equipping them with the latest technology.

He observed that economic issues of the people would be reduced with the provision of trade facility in the border areas.

The delegation appreciated the prime minister for inclusion of steps in the fiscal budget for the development and prosperity of province and its erstwhile tribal areas.

