Special steps being taken for welfare of force: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Saturday said that effective steps have been taken under a comprehensive strategy to raise the morale of the police force and provide them best welfare within available resources. Under the new policy, martyrs and Ghazis were not only being given honor and respect but also measures were being taken to solve the problems of Sipah performing field duties.

He expressed these views while meeting Assistant Sub-Inspectors under "Meet the Force" project at the Central Police Office here.

IG Punjab said that the matters related to promotion of force were being dealt with on priority basis, adding that the brave martyrs and Ghazis, who sacrificed their lives in performance of their professional duties, were being honored with gold and silver medals.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that special measures would continue for the welfare of the police force, children's education, marriage of daughters and other matters, in return for all these measures, the department would only require you to serve the people with dedication.

The IG Punjab directed the ASIs to pledge that no effort would be spared in protecting lives and property of citizens, eradicating crimes and maintaining peace in the society.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed to speed up the crackdown against the proclaimed offenders and arrest them.

He directed to keep close liasion with FIA and Interpol for cancellation of passports of proclaimed offenders abroad to get them under grip of law.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that intelligence-based operations should be speeded up to eradicate the scourge of drugs and bring drug dealers to justice.

IG Punjab briefed the ASIs serving in different districts about his policy guidelines.

He directed that memorandums of understanding (MoUs) have been made with various institutions for admissions and fee concessions to the children of police employees in higher educational institutions so that the police employees could get all possible facilities.

He directed that the investigating officers should bring the cases to their logical conclusion as soon as possible with the effective use of modern technology and that the accused involved in serious crimes should be given real punishments, he maintained.

On this occasion, IG Punjab inquired from the ASIs about promotions, duty difficulties and other problems and issued orders on the spot to remedy them.

Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Establishment Dr. Inaam Waheed and DIG IT Ahsan Younis and other officers were also present on this occasion.