UrduPoint.com

Special Steps Being Taken For Welfare Of Force: IGP

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Special steps being taken for welfare of force: IGP

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Saturday said that effective steps have been taken under a comprehensive strategy to raise the morale of the police force and provide them best welfare within available resources

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Saturday said that effective steps have been taken under a comprehensive strategy to raise the morale of the police force and provide them best welfare within available resources. Under the new policy, martyrs and Ghazis were not only being given honor and respect but also measures were being taken to solve the problems of Sipah performing field duties.

He expressed these views while meeting Assistant Sub-Inspectors under "Meet the Force" project at the Central Police Office here.

IG Punjab said that the matters related to promotion of force were being dealt with on priority basis, adding that the brave martyrs and Ghazis, who sacrificed their lives in performance of their professional duties, were being honored with gold and silver medals.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that special measures would continue for the welfare of the police force, children's education, marriage of daughters and other matters, in return for all these measures, the department would only require you to serve the people with dedication.

The IG Punjab directed the ASIs to pledge that no effort would be spared in protecting lives and property of citizens, eradicating crimes and maintaining peace in the society.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed to speed up the crackdown against the proclaimed offenders and arrest them.

He directed to keep close liasion with FIA and Interpol for cancellation of passports of proclaimed offenders abroad to get them under grip of law.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that intelligence-based operations should be speeded up to eradicate the scourge of drugs and bring drug dealers to justice.

IG Punjab briefed the ASIs serving in different districts about his policy guidelines.

He directed that memorandums of understanding (MoUs) have been made with various institutions for admissions and fee concessions to the children of police employees in higher educational institutions so that the police employees could get all possible facilities.

He directed that the investigating officers should bring the cases to their logical conclusion as soon as possible with the effective use of modern technology and that the accused involved in serious crimes should be given real punishments, he maintained.

On this occasion, IG Punjab inquired from the ASIs about promotions, duty difficulties and other problems and issued orders on the spot to remedy them.

Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Establishment Dr. Inaam Waheed and DIG IT Ahsan Younis and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Police Technology Martyrs Shaheed Education Punjab Drugs Marriage Federal Investigation Agency Gold Silver All From Best

Recent Stories

Tens of Thousands Rally in Paris Amid 7th Nationwi ..

Tens of Thousands Rally in Paris Amid 7th Nationwide Pension Reform Strike

24 seconds ago
 Long Covid much less likely after Omicron infectio ..

Long Covid much less likely after Omicron infection: Study

26 seconds ago
 Power supply suspended in few areas of Hyd due to ..

Power supply suspended in few areas of Hyd due to 'burnt cable' at NTDC: HESCO

27 seconds ago
 Woman found dead at her residence in Latifabad

Woman found dead at her residence in Latifabad

29 seconds ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Gov ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government Leadership Retreat

26 minutes ago
 Speakers stress on Baloch exiled leaders, militant ..

Speakers stress on Baloch exiled leaders, militants to hold talks

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.