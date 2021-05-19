UrduPoint.com
Special Steps Being Taken To Improve Quality Of Treatment Facilities In Hospitals: Bushra Rind

Wed 19th May 2021 | 09:33 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Balochistan Bushra Rind on Wednesday said special measures were being taken to improve quality of treatment in government run hospitals for healthcare facilities of public in the area.

She expressed these views while visiting Civil Hospital Quetta on the special instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan where she also reviewed treatment facilities and other issues of the hospital.

On the occasion, MS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Arbab Kamran Kasi briefed Parliamentary Secretary Bushra Rind about provision of treatment facilities to people and other important matters of the Civil Hospital Quetta.

Dr. Arbab Kamran Kasi said that Corona Mass Vaccination Center has been set up at Civil Hospital Quetta for vaccination of the people against epidemic virus. There is a round-the-clock corona test and corona vaccination of patients and so far thousands of people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in the Civil Hospital Quetta and this process is going on uninterruptedly round the clock, he informed.

He said that a separate ward for coronavirus patients has also been set up in Civil Hospital Quetta where all possible facilities are being provided to coronavirus patients. The Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for information appreciated the facilities provided to the people at the Civil Hospital.

She said Chief Minister Balochistan was paying special attention on hospitals in order to provide maximum health facilities to poor people in officials hospitals who would come to hospitals from different areas of the province.

On the occasion, Bushra Rind also inquired about the condition and well-being of Pakistani Baloch folk singer Akhtar Chanal Zehri who is undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital Quetta.

